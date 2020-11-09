Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

FACTBOX-Development of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech
 on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a
large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. 
    The companies said the vaccine was more than 90% effective and they have so
far found no serious safety concerns, priming it for possible speedy regulatory
approvals.    
    Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency use authorisation in the U.S. of
the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85 in coming weeks. 
    To do so, it will need to have collected two months of safety follow-up data
on around half of the study's roughly 44,000 participants, expected in late
November.
    Pfizer and BioNTech, which already collaborate to develop mRNA-based
vaccines for influenza, currently expect to produce globally up to 50 million
doses of the coronavirus vaccine in 2020 - enough to protect 25 million people -
and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
    Below are the main details of the vaccine and Pfizer's progress on supply
deals and potential approvals:

    TYPE
    - The vaccine candidate, called BNT162b2, is based on messenger RNA (mRNA)
technology, which relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and
manufactured in weeks, and produced at scale more rapidly than conventional
vaccines

    DOSAGE AND EXPECTED COST
    - Based on the supply deal with the United States, the price tag amounts to
$39 for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment.
    
    - Pfizer has said it will not charge other developed countries a lower price
for the vaccine than what the United States will pay.
    
    - BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the
immunisation effect of the vaccine would last for a year although that was not
certain yet.

    DATA AND REGULATORY TIMELINE
    - U.S. FDA granted the vaccine a 'fast track' status in mid-July and the
vaccine showed promise in second early trial. 

    - The company has said it could file for emergency approval in the United
States in November.

    - Pfizer signed a deal worth up to $750 million with BioNTech in March to
co-develop the potential vaccine, and target clinical trials in April. 


    - Testing of vaccine began in the United States in May after trials started
in Germany the previous month.

    REGULATORY REVIEWS
    (most recent first)
    
 REGION          SUBMISSION/REVIEW  STATUS    FORMAL           FURTHER
                                              APPLICATION      
 Britain         Rolling Review     Launched  Not submitted                
                                    in late                    
                                    Oct                        
 Canada          Rolling review     Launched  Not submitted                
                                    in Oct                     
 Europe          Rolling review     Launched  Not submitted                
                                    in Oct                     
 
    TRIALS
    
    - Trials are ongoing globally, including in United States, Germany, Japan
and Brazil. 
    
    SUPPLY DEALS
    (most recent first)
    
 REGION    DOSES                   FUNDING        EXPECTED       FURTHER
                                                  DELIVERIES     
 Germany   Unknown                 375 million    Unknown                    
                                   euros                         
 Japan     120 million             Undisclosed    First half of              
                                                  2021           
 Europe    In final talks for up   Undisclosed    Unknown        
           to 300 million                                        
 Canada    Unknown                 Undisclosed    Unknown                    
 U.S.      100 million plus        $1.95 billion  Unknown                    
           option for 500 million  for 100                       
           more                    million                       
 UK        30 million doses        Undisclosed    Unknown                    
 
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Carmel Crimmins)
