Pfizer applies for U.S. emergency use for COVID-19 vaccine

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, a major step toward providing protection against the coronavirus for pandemic-weary Americans.

The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)