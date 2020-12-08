REFILE-FACTBOX-What's next for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after UK rollout

(Corrects dateline to Dec. 8, no changes to text) * For a separate FACTBOX on other vaccines, click , and click for the frontrunners Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain began the mass-vaccination of its population against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming the first Western nation to do so in a global endeavour that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval on Dec. 2. Pfizer said in November final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective. Below are the main details of the vaccine, progress on supply deals and potential approvals: TYPE - The vaccine, called BNT162b2, is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which uses a chemical messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the new coronavirus, thereby creating immunity. - mRNA relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks, and produced at scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines. - The new technology has not been approved for any other vaccines so far; Pfizer and BioNTech have already collaborated to develop influenza vaccines based on mRNA. - The vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below DOSAGE AND EXPECTED COST - Based on the supply deal with the United States, the price tag amounts to $39 for what is likely to be a two-dose course. - Pfizer has said it will not charge other developed countries a lower price for the vaccine than what the United States will pay. PROTECTION DURATION - BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin has said he is optimistic the immunization effect of the vaccine would last for a year. Scientists do not know how long the effect will last. PENDING APPROVALS - India is accelerating its review of Pfizer's vaccine to for emergency use, a senior official said on Dec.7. - Canadian health authorities could approve the vaccine within the next week, medical officials indicated on Dec. 3. - The European Medicines Agency said on Dec. 1 that if its experts have received enough data from Pfizer about the vaccine, the agency will complete its reviews by Dec. 29. - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted approval requests for their vaccine candidates to the European drugs regulator on Dec. 1. - U.S. FDA granted the vaccine a 'fast track' status in mid-July, and is expected to give more indications of its use this week. - Pfizer signed a deal worth up to $750 million with BioNTech in March to co-develop the potential vaccine, and it ran clinical trials in April. - Testing of the vaccine began in the United States in May after trials started in Germany the previous month. TRIALS - Trials are continuing globally in 154 locations, including in Germany, Japan, Brazil and in several locations within the United States in participants aged 12 years and older. The global Phase I/II/III trials enrolled about 44,000 volunteers. (bit.ly/3lfaaeF) - Below are the different countries, in alphabetical order, where trials are being conducted or are planned: REGION STATUS EXPECTED PRIMARY COMPLETION Argentina Recruiting June 2021 Brazil Recruiting, June 2021 (reut.rs/3kdU2J1) Late stage Germany Recruiting/Ac June 2021 tive Japan Not yet Nov. 2021 (reut.rs/32tz0Qr) recruiting South Recruiting June 2021 Africa Turkey Recruiting June 2021 U.S. Recruiting/Ac June 2021 (bit.ly/35IlXfW) tive REGULATORY REVIEWS (most recent first) REGION SUBMISSIO STATUS FORMAL FURTHER N/REVIEW APPLICATIO N Britain Emergency Granted Approved Use temporary authorization Europe Emergency Launched in Applied Use Dec United Emergency Launched in Applied States Use Nov Canada Rolling Launched in Not review Oct submitted India Emergency Under review Applied use TARGETED DOSES - Currently the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in 2020, enough to protect 25 million people - The companies expect to manufacture up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. SUPPLY DEALS (most recent first) REGION DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER DELIVERIES Germany Unknown 375 mln euros Unknown ($446 mln) Japan 120 mln Undisclosed First half of 2021 Europe Up to 300 Undisclosed To start by mln end of 2020 Canada Unknown Undisclosed Unknown U.S. 100 mln $1.95 bln for Unknown plus 100 mln doses option for 500 mln more UK Increased Undisclosed 10 mln by the to 40 mln end of 2020 in Nov, had agreed 30 mln in July (Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases, clinical trial registries, World Health Organization) ($1 = 0.8405 euros) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Vishwadha Chander and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis; Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)