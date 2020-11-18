Pfizer says analysis shows 3.8% of participants experienced fatigue

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Pfizer headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday updated its analysis of the safety profile of its COVID-19 vaccine seen during its large, late-stage trial, saying that 3.8% of participants experienced fatigue after receiving a second dose of the shot.

It said the updated analysis was based on 8,000 trial participants. Pfizer said in a previous analysis that 3.7% of 6,000 volunteers had experienced fatigue.

Pfizer also added that there was a second adverse event with a frequency of at least 2% in the trial. The U.S. drugmaker said 2% of participants experienced headaches after the second shot.