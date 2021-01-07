Sanofi considering supporting competitors to produce COVID-19 shots

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France’s Sanofi is studying the possibility of performing part of the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines for other drugmakers, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Last month, Sanofi and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline said a COVID-19 vaccine they are jointly developing had showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late next year, in a setback for both companies. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)