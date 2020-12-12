First U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive Monday morning - Gen Perna

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army General Gustave Perna testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to co-lead Operation Warp Speed, an effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. June 18, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine shipments will arrive at 145 locations around the country on Monday morning, U.S. Army General Gus Perna said on Saturday during a press briefing.

The United States authorized the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening. Perna, who is chief operating officer of the government’s Operation Warp Speed program, said it would start to ship the vaccine on Sunday.

“Make no mistake, distribution has begun,” Perna said.