FACTBOX-Countries rush to secure supply of potential coronavirus vaccines

June 18 (Reuters) - A number of countries, including the United States and several in the European Union, have struck deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of experimental coronavirus vaccines, even before they have been approved. The following is a list of supply deals for potential vaccines that give some countries a guarantee of a limited number of doses: ASTRAZENECA The British drugmaker has licensed a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and is testing it in human trials. Country/Region Doses Terms Story reserved link European governments Up to 400 Deliveries could [nL8N2DQ0 million start by end of GG] doses. 2020. Four [nL8N2DS2 countries will XO] pay 750 million euros ($840.15 million) for 300 million doses, with option to buy 100 million more doses. United States 300 First deliveries [nL4N2D31 million due to begin in M3] doses September. The U.S. pledged up to $1.2 billion to accelerate development of vaccine. Deals with epidemic 300 Deal valued at [nL4N2DH3 response group CEPI million $750 million, LY] and vaccine alliance doses with $383 GAVI for early supply million from to the developed CEPI. An world unspecified number of vaccine doses produced by Serum Institute of India will be used in India. GAVI to distribute to other low-income countries. United Kingdom 30 million Deal valued at [nL8N2D05 doses by 65.5 million GK] September, pounds. 100 million in total MODERNA INC The U.S.-based drug developer is in mid-stage testing of its vaccine. Country/Region Doses Terms Story link reserved Israel Not Not disclosed. disclosed. JOHNSON & JOHNSON The healthcare conglomerate has said it plans to start human clinical trials next month for its potential vaccine. Country/Region Doses Terms Story link reserved The European Commission Not Not is in advanced talks to disclosed. disclosed. reserve or buy up-front doses of the experimental vaccine, Reuters reported citing two officials. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Lewis Krauskopf and Devika Syamnath)