Healthcare
June 18, 2020 / 6:56 PM / a few seconds ago

FACTBOX-Countries rush to secure supply of potential coronavirus vaccines

4 Min Read

    June 18 (Reuters) - A number of countries, including the
United States and several in the European Union, have struck
deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of experimental
coronavirus vaccines, even before they have been approved. 
    The following is a list of supply deals for potential
vaccines that give some countries a guarantee of a limited
number of doses:
    
  ASTRAZENECA 
  The British drugmaker has licensed a vaccine developed
by the University of Oxford and is testing it in human trials. 
    
 Country/Region         Doses       Terms             Story
                        reserved                      link
 European governments   Up to 400   Deliveries could  [nL8N2DQ0
                        million     start by end of   GG]
                        doses.      2020. Four        [nL8N2DS2
                                    countries will    XO]
                                    pay 750 million   
                                    euros  ($840.15   
                                    million) for 300  
                                    million doses,    
                                    with option to    
                                    buy 100 million   
                                    more doses.       
 United States          300         First deliveries  [nL4N2D31
                        million     due to begin in   M3]
                        doses       September. The    
                                    U.S. pledged up   
                                    to $1.2 billion   
                                    to accelerate     
                                    development of    
                                    vaccine.          
 Deals with epidemic    300         Deal valued at    [nL4N2DH3
 response group CEPI    million     $750 million,     LY]
 and vaccine alliance   doses       with $383         
 GAVI for early supply              million from      
 to the developed                   CEPI. An          
 world                              unspecified       
                                    number of         
                                    vaccine doses     
                                    produced by       
                                    Serum Institute   
                                    of India will be  
                                    used in India.    
                                    GAVI to           
                                    distribute to     
                                    other low-income  
                                    countries.        
 United Kingdom         30 million  Deal valued at    [nL8N2D05
                        doses by    65.5 million      GK]
                        September,  pounds.           
                        100                           
                        million in                    
                        total                         
 
    
  MODERNA INC
  The U.S.-based drug developer is in mid-stage testing
of its vaccine.    
  
 Country/Region   Doses       Terms       Story link
                  reserved                
 Israel           Not         Not                     
                  disclosed.  disclosed.  
 
    
  JOHNSON & JOHNSON 
  The healthcare conglomerate has said it plans to start
human clinical trials next month for its potential vaccine.
  
 Country/Region           Doses       Terms       Story link
                          reserved                
 The European Commission  Not         Not                     
 is in advanced talks to  disclosed.  disclosed.  
 reserve or buy up-front                          
 doses of the                                     
 experimental vaccine,                            
 Reuters reported citing                          
 two officials.                                   
    


($1 = 0.8927 euros)

 (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Lewis
Krauskopf and Devika Syamnath)
