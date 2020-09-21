Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-EU tries to catch-up after U.S., UK spend billions to secure coronavirus vaccines

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds ReiThera; updates Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson)
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and United Kingdom are leading a rush to strike deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of
experimental coronavirus vaccines. The European Union also signed its first supply deal with AstraZeneca last month, and is in talks with
several other companies. 
    The following is a list of supply deals that give some countries a guarantee of a limited number of doses:
    
 COUNTRY/REGIO  COMPANY                      DEAL TERM           NO OF DOSES                      DELIVERY DATE                STORY LINK
 N U.S.           Moderna Inc                  $1.53 bln           100 mln, with option of          Not specified                            
                                                                 additional 400 mln doses                                      
 U.S.           Pfizer Inc         and       $1.95 bln           100 mln @ 2 per person. Option   By October                               
                BioNTech SE                                      for 500 mln more                                              
 U.S.           AstraZeneca Plc              $1.2 bln            300 mln likely @ 2 per person    By October                               
 U.S.           Novavax Inc                  $1.6 bln            100 mln                          By January 2021                          
 U.S.           Johnson & Johnson            Over $1 bln         100 mln; U.S. may buy 200 mln    Not Specified                            
                                                                 more doses under a subsequent                                 
                                                                 agreement                                                     
 U.S.           Sanofi SA           and      $2.1 bln            100 mln; option for 500 mln      Not Specified                            
                GlaxoSmithKline Plc                              more                                                          
 EU             AstraZeneca                  336 mln euros       At least 300 mln, option for     Not specified                            
                                             ($396 mln)          100 mln additional doses                                      
 EU             Johnson & Johnson            In talks            200 mln, option for additional   Not Specified                            
                                                                 200 mln doses                                                 
 EU             Sanofi SA and                324 mln euros       300 mln                          Not Specified                            
                GlaxoSmithKline              ($384 mln)                                                                        
 EU             Moderna                      In talks            80 mln doses                     Not Specified                            
 EU             CureVac                      In talks            225 mln doses, option to supply  Not Specified                            
                                                                 180 mln additional doses                                      
 EU             BioNTech/ Pfizer             Concluded           Initial 200 mln doses with       Not Specified                            
                                             exploratory talks   option to buy 100 mln more                                    
 EU             ReiThera                     In early talks      Not specified                    Not specified                            
 Italy,         AstraZeneca                  750 mln euros       300 mln with option to buy 100   Not Applicable                           
 Germany, the                                ($843 million)      mln more                                                      
 Netherlands and France UK             Johnson & Johnson            Non-profit basis    30 mln doses on not-for-profit   Not specified                            
                                             for emergency use;  basis, option for up to 22 mln                                
                                             option to purchase  more additional doses                                                                  
 UK             Novavax                      Not specified       60 mln doses, and plan for a     By early 2021; phase 3                   
                                                                 late-stage trial in UK with      trial in Q3 2020             
                                                                 govt support                                                  
 UK             Valneva                      "Multi-million      60 mln with an option to         Not Applicable                           
                                             pound" investment   purchase 40 mln                                               
 UK             Sanofi          ,            Financial terms     Up to 60 mln                     Not Applicable                           
                GlaxoSmithKline              undisclosed                                                                       
 UK             Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial terms     30 mln                           Not Applicable                           
                                             undisclosed                                                                       
 UK             AstraZeneca                  65.5 mln pounds in  Up to 30 mln doses (part of a    September                                
                                             total               commitment to deliver 100 mln                                 
                                                                 total)                                                        
 Canada         Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial details   Not specified                    Over the course of 2021                  
                                             not disclosed                                                                     
 Canada         Moderna                      Not specified       Not specified                    Not Specified                            
 Canada         Johnson & Johnson            Not specified       Up to 38 mln doses               Not specified                            
 Canada         Novavax                      Not specified       Up to 76 mln doses               Q2 of 2021                               
 Japan          Moderna                      In talks            40 mln or more doses, to be      H1 of 2021                               
                                                                 distributed by Takeda                                         
 Japan          Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial details   120 mln                          H1 of 2021                               
                                             were not disclosed                                                                
 Japan          Johnson & Johnson            In talks            Not Applicable                   Not Applicable                           
 Japan          AstraZeneca                  Co-production with  120 mln                          First 30 mln expected by                 
                                             JCR Pharma                                           March 2021                   
                                                     , Daiichi Sankyo Biotech and KM Biologics                                                                      
 Japan          Novavax                      Co-production with  250 mln                          Production is yearly                     
                                             Takeda                                               estimate                     
 Europe, Latin  Arcturus Therapeutics        In talks            Not Applicable                   Not Applicable                           
 America and    Holdings Inc Southeast Asia Israel         Arcturus Therapeutics        $275 million        Initial one mln doses, with the  Not Applicable                           
                Holdings Inc                                     option to buy additional doses                                
 Israel         Moderna                      Financial terms     Not Applicable                   Not Applicable                           
                                             were not disclosed                                                                
 Indonesia      Sinovac Biotech Ltd          Financial terms     At least 40 mln doses            By March 2021                            
                                             were not disclosed                                                                
 China          AstraZeneca                  Produced by         At least 200 mln doses of        By end 2021                              
                                             Shenzhen Kangtai    production capacity                                           
                                             Biological Products Brazil         Gamaleya Research Institute  Not disclosed       Brazil's Bahia state to get 50   To start in November                     
                and RDIF                                         mln doses and will conduct Phase III clinical trials of Sputnik V                                                     
 Brazil         AstraZeneca                  $356 mln to buy     100 mln doses                    December/January                         
                                             and produce the vaccine                                                                           
 Mexico         Gamaleya, RDIF               Financial terms     32 mln doses                     November                                 
                                             not specified                                                                     
 Mexico,        AstraZeneca                  To produce the      150 mln doses, could go up to    First half of 2021                       
 Argentina                                   vaccine for most    250 mln of Latin America                                                                  
 

($1 = 0.8484 euros)

 (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Madippatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru, Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak
Dasgupta, Aditya Soni, Vinay Dwivedi)
