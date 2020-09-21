FACTBOX-EU tries to catch-up after U.S., UK spend billions to secure coronavirus vaccines

(Adds ReiThera; updates Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson) Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and United Kingdom are leading a rush to strike deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of experimental coronavirus vaccines. The European Union also signed its first supply deal with AstraZeneca last month, and is in talks with several other companies. The following is a list of supply deals that give some countries a guarantee of a limited number of doses: COUNTRY/REGIO COMPANY DEAL TERM NO OF DOSES DELIVERY DATE STORY LINK N U.S. Moderna Inc $1.53 bln 100 mln, with option of Not specified additional 400 mln doses U.S. Pfizer Inc and $1.95 bln 100 mln @ 2 per person. Option By October BioNTech SE for 500 mln more U.S. AstraZeneca Plc $1.2 bln 300 mln likely @ 2 per person By October U.S. Novavax Inc $1.6 bln 100 mln By January 2021 U.S. Johnson & Johnson Over $1 bln 100 mln; U.S. may buy 200 mln Not Specified more doses under a subsequent agreement U.S. Sanofi SA and $2.1 bln 100 mln; option for 500 mln Not Specified GlaxoSmithKline Plc more EU AstraZeneca 336 mln euros At least 300 mln, option for Not specified ($396 mln) 100 mln additional doses EU Johnson & Johnson In talks 200 mln, option for additional Not Specified 200 mln doses EU Sanofi SA and 324 mln euros 300 mln Not Specified GlaxoSmithKline ($384 mln) EU Moderna In talks 80 mln doses Not Specified EU CureVac In talks 225 mln doses, option to supply Not Specified 180 mln additional doses EU BioNTech/ Pfizer Concluded Initial 200 mln doses with Not Specified exploratory talks option to buy 100 mln more EU ReiThera In early talks Not specified Not specified Italy, AstraZeneca 750 mln euros 300 mln with option to buy 100 Not Applicable Germany, the ($843 million) mln more Netherlands and France UK Johnson & Johnson Non-profit basis 30 mln doses on not-for-profit Not specified for emergency use; basis, option for up to 22 mln option to purchase more additional doses UK Novavax Not specified 60 mln doses, and plan for a By early 2021; phase 3 late-stage trial in UK with trial in Q3 2020 govt support UK Valneva "Multi-million 60 mln with an option to Not Applicable pound" investment purchase 40 mln UK Sanofi , Financial terms Up to 60 mln Not Applicable GlaxoSmithKline undisclosed UK Pfizer and BioNTech Financial terms 30 mln Not Applicable undisclosed UK AstraZeneca 65.5 mln pounds in Up to 30 mln doses (part of a September total commitment to deliver 100 mln total) Canada Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details Not specified Over the course of 2021 not disclosed Canada Moderna Not specified Not specified Not Specified Canada Johnson & Johnson Not specified Up to 38 mln doses Not specified Canada Novavax Not specified Up to 76 mln doses Q2 of 2021 Japan Moderna In talks 40 mln or more doses, to be H1 of 2021 distributed by Takeda Japan Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details 120 mln H1 of 2021 were not disclosed Japan Johnson & Johnson In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable Japan AstraZeneca Co-production with 120 mln First 30 mln expected by JCR Pharma March 2021 , Daiichi Sankyo Biotech and KM Biologics Japan Novavax Co-production with 250 mln Production is yearly Takeda estimate Europe, Latin Arcturus Therapeutics In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable America and Holdings Inc Southeast Asia Israel Arcturus Therapeutics $275 million Initial one mln doses, with the Not Applicable Holdings Inc option to buy additional doses Israel Moderna Financial terms Not Applicable Not Applicable were not disclosed Indonesia Sinovac Biotech Ltd Financial terms At least 40 mln doses By March 2021 were not disclosed China AstraZeneca Produced by At least 200 mln doses of By end 2021 Shenzhen Kangtai production capacity Biological Products Brazil Gamaleya Research Institute Not disclosed Brazil's Bahia state to get 50 To start in November and RDIF mln doses and will conduct Phase III clinical trials of Sputnik V Brazil AstraZeneca $356 mln to buy 100 mln doses December/January and produce the vaccine Mexico Gamaleya, RDIF Financial terms 32 mln doses November not specified Mexico, AstraZeneca To produce the 150 mln doses, could go up to First half of 2021 Argentina vaccine for most 250 mln of Latin America ($1 = 0.8484 euros) (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Madippatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru, Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta, Aditya Soni, Vinay Dwivedi)