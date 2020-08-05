Company News
FACTBOX-U.S., UK spend billions to take lead in securing coronavirus vaccines

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States and United Kingdom are leading a rush to strike deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of
experimental coronavirus vaccines, as the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine reaches the final stages of testing. There are
currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, with 27 candidates being studied in humans.
    The following is a list of supply deals for potential vaccines that give some countries a guarantee of a limited number of doses:
    
 COUNTRY/REGIO  COMPANY                      DEAL TERM           NO OF DOSES                      DELIVERY DATE                STORY LINK
 N                                                                                                                             
 U.S.           Pfizer Inc         and       $1.95 bln           100 mln @ 2 per person. Option   By October                   nL2N2ET1HN
                BioNTech SE                                      for 500 mln more                                              
 U.S.           AstraZeneca Plc              $1.2 bln            300 mln likely @ 2 per person    By October                   Nl4n2d31m3
 U.S.           Novavax Inc                  $1.6 bln            100 mln                          By January 2021              nL1N2EE0HB
 U.S.           Johnson & Johnson            Over $1 bln         100 mln; U.S. may buy            Not Specified                nL4N2F73FU
                                                                 additional 200 mln doses under                                
                                                                 a subsequent agreement whose                                  
                                                                 amount was not disclosed                                      
 U.S.           Sanofi SA           and      $2.1 bln            100 mln; option for 500 mln      Not Specified                nL2N2F22CX
                GlaxoSmithKline Plc                              more                                                          
 EU             Sanofi SA and                In talks            300 mln                          Not Specified                nL5N2F26X2
                GlaxoSmithKline                                                                                                
 EU             Pfizer Inc                   In talks            Not Specified                    Not Specified                nL2N2EZ1EW
 EU             Moderna         , Sanofi,    In talks            Not Specified                    Not Specified                nL5N2EO5E5
                BioNtech & CureVac                                                                                             
 EU             AstraZeneca                  In talks            400 mln                          Not Applicable               nL5N2EO2Y0
 Italy,         AstraZeneca                  750 mln euros       300 mln with option to buy 100   Not Applicable               nL8N2DS2XO
 Germany, the                                ($843 million)      mln more                                                      
 Netherlands                                                                                                                   
 and France                                                                                                                    
 EU             Johnson & Johnson            In advanced         Not Applicable                   Not Applicable               nL8N2DV5IR
                                             discussion                                                                        
 UK             Valneva                      "Multi-million      60 mln with an option to         Not Applicable               nL8N2F73V3
                                             pound" investment   purchase 40 million mln                                       
 UK             Wockhardt Ltd                Not specified       Millions from multiple           Not Applicable               nS8N2C80D3
                                                                 developers                                                    
 UK             Sanofi          ,            Financial terms     Up to 60 mln                     Not Applicable               nL5N2F00YD
                GlaxoSmithKline              not disclosed                                                                     
 UK             Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial terms     30 mln                           Not Applicable               nL5N2ER0L5
                                             not disclosed                                                                     
 UK             AstraZeneca                  65.5 mln pounds in  Up to 30 mln doses (part of a    September                    nL8N2D05GK
                                             total               commitment to deliver 100 mln                                 
                                                                 total)                                                        
 Canada         Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial details   Not specified                    Over the course of 2021      nL1N2F70NU
                                             not disclosed                                                                     
 Canada         Moderna                      Not specified       Not specified                    Not Specified                nL1N2F70NU
 Japan          Pfizer and BioNTech          Financial details   120 mln                          First half of 2021           nL3N2F23NF
                                             were not disclosed                                                                
 Japan          Johnson & Johnson            In talks            Not Applicable                   Not Applicable               nL2N2EN1CP
 Japan          AstraZeneca                  In talks            Not Applicable                   Not Applicable               nL4N2E319J
 Israel         Arcturus Therapeutics        Supply agreement    Not Applicable                   Not Applicable               nGNX55Q44V
                Holdings Inc                 to be finalized                                                                   
 Israel         Moderna                      Financial terms     Not Applicable                   Not Applicable               nL8N2DU5IZ
                                             were not disclosed                                                                
 
 (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Madippatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
