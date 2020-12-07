Trump to sign order giving priority access for COVID vaccines to Americans

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to Americans, a senior administration official said on Monday.
Trump, who has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is eager to take credit for the speedy development and distribution of a vaccine.
Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.