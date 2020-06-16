U.S. narrows list of promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates to about 7

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is narrowing its list of promising experimental coronavirus vaccines to about seven from 14, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

The announcement is part of the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed”, the White House program to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that the White House had selected five companies, including Moderna Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)