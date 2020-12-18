Walgreens starts administering Pfizer vaccine in nursing homes, care facilities

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday it had begun administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at U.S. long-term care facilities.

The pharmacy chain plans to administer the vaccine to about 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities.

Walgreens said it would provide vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states in the coming week.

CVS Health Corp and Walgreens which run the nation’s largest pharmacy chains but also offer other offsite pharmacy services, have an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents across the country through a voluntary program.