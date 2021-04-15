World Bank President urges countries to donate 'excess' vaccine doses

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass called on countries on Thursday to contribute their “excess” doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries in the COVAX facility struggling to inoculate their most vulnerable including health workers.

“Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses but rapid deliveries aren’t available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible,” he told a fund-raising event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson)