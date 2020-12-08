Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

FILE PHOTO: CEO Severin Schwan of Swiss drugmaker Roche attends the company's annual news conference in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Geneva (Reuters) - Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.

“We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines (...) So diagnostics will remain very important, not only for the months to come but the years to come,” Schwan said in a briefing of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA).