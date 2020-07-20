Company News
July 20, 2020 / 3:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

9 Min Read

 (Updates AstraZeneca, BioNTech SE and CanSino)
    July 17 (Reuters) - More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world
to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 23 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health
Organization. 
    The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research
institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates.
 Date of  Company       Progress                             Development stage    Story link 
 last                                                                             
 update                                                                           
 July 16  Johnson &     In talks with Japan, Bill and        Early stage trials               
          Johnson       Melinda Gates Foundation, and the    to start as soon as  
                        European Union for vaccine           July 22, late-stage  
                        allocations, Reuters reported.       study planned for    
                                                             September.           
 July 20  AstraZeneca   Vaccine produces immune response in  Mid-stage studies                
          Plc           early-stage trials; Late-stage                            
                        trials currently underway in UK,                          
                        Brazil and South Africa and due to                        
                        start in the U.S.                                         
 July 7   Novavax Inc   The U.S.  government has awarded     Early-stage testing              
                        $1.6 billion to test and                                  
                        manufacture its experimental                              
                        vaccine.                                                  
 June 18  Sinopharm     The Chinese state-owned company is   Early-to-mid stage               
                        developing two vaccines, one of      trials.              
                        which has shown promise in humans.                        
 July 20  BioNTech SE   Vaccine, being developed with        Being tested in                  
                        Pfizer Inc        , produced         early- to mid-stage  
                        virus-neutralizing antibodies in     studies.             
                        early-stage trials in U.S. and                            
                        Germany                                                   
 July 14  Moderna Inc   Lonza          aims to speed         Plans to start                   
                        completion of two commercial         late-stage trial on  
                        production lines for Moderna's       July 27              
                        trial COVID-19 vaccine.                                   
 July 20  CanSino       Early results showed the             Being tested in a                
          Biologics     China-based company's vaccine is     mid-stage trial.     
                        safe. China's military has received                       
                        the greenlight to use the vaccine.                        
 May 14   GlaxoSmithKl  Partnered with Sanofi SA             Early stage trials               
          ine Plc       to develop a vaccine.                to begin in second   
                                                             half of 2020.        
 June 17  CureVac       The unlisted German biotech expects  Launched                         
                        data in September or October.        early-stage human    
                                                             trial.               
 June 30  Inovio        Vaccine candidate, found to be       Mid-stage testing.               
          Pharma        safe, induced immune responses in                         
                        healthy volunteers in an early                            
                        stage study                                               
 July 6   Sinovac       The China-based vaccine maker has    Has begun                        
          Biotech Ltd   released positive preliminary        late-stage trials.   
                        results from early-stage trials of                        
                        its vaccine.                                              
 July 8   Clover        The Chinese developer received $66   Launched human                   
          Biopharmaceu  million in investment from an        trials.              
          ticals        epidemic response group.                                  
 June 15  Not           Scientists at Imperial College       Early-stage trials.              
          applicable    London are running trials of a                            
                        potential coronavirus vaccine.                            
 June 21  Not           Researchers at Institute of Medical  Mid-stage trials.                
          applicable    Biology at Chinese Academy of                             
                        Medical Sciences are testing a                            
                        coronavirus vaccine.                                      
 June 19  Genexine Inc  South Korea's Genexine has begun     Early-stage trials.              
                        human trials of its vaccine.                              
 July 10  Chongqing     The Chinese company's unit Anhui     Mid-stage trial.                 
          Zhifei        Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical                          
          Biological    has begun human trials.                                   
          Products                                                                
                                                                                  
 July 13  Not           The Gamaleya Research Institute in   Early-stage trials.              
          applicable    Russia has begun human trials of an                       
                        experimental vaccine,  with results                       
                        expected in August.                                       
 June 29  Bharat        Vaccine approved for human trials    Early- to mid-stage              
          Biotech       in India.                            trials to start in   
                                                             July.                
 June 24  Walvax        Trials sponsored by the China-based  Early-stage                      
          Biotechnolog  company, along with a Chinese        studies.             
          y Co          military research institute, have                         
                        begun.                                                    
          Medicago      The Canadian company is  studying a  Early-stage trials.              
 July 14                plant-based vaccine.                                      
 July 17  Cadila        Plans to finish late-stage trials    Early-stage trials.              
          Healthcare    by early 2021.                                            
          Ltd                                                                     
                                                                                  
 July 14  Not           University of Queensland began       Early-stage          (bit.ly/2OBrGLu)
          applicable    human trials in collaboration with   testing.             
                        Australian biotech company CSL                            
                                , according to a list                             
                        compiled by the World Health                              
                        Organization.                                             
 
 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and
Sriraj Kalluvila)
