June 22, 2020

FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

    June 22 (Reuters) - More than 100 vaccines are being developed
and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which
has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy.
    The following is a list of major drugmakers and research
institutes that have started or are planning to start human trials
for their vaccine candidates.
    For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click
here:
        
 Date of  Company       Progress      Development stage   Story
 last                                                     link 
 update                                                   
 June 10  Johnson &     Moved up      Trial will take     [nL4N2DN
          Johnson       human         place in the        301]
                        clinical      United States and   
                        trials for    Belgium             
                        its                               
                        experimental                      
                        COVID-19                          
                        vaccine by                        
                        two months                        
                        to second                         
                        half of July                      
 June 14  AstraZeneca   Has signed    Mid-stage studies   [nL4N2DL
          Plc           deals to                          1B3]
                        expand                            
                        future                            
                        supply of                         
                        the vaccine                       
                        it licensed                       
                        from                              
                        University                        
                        of Oxford.                        
                        Currently                         
                        expects to                        
                        supply more                       
                        than two                          
                        billion                           
                        doses.                            
                        Vaccine                           
                        still being                       
                        tested.                           
 June 4   Novavax Inc   The U.S.      Early-stage         [nL4N2DI
                        Department    testing             069]
                        of Defense                        
                        has pledged                       
                        $60 million                       
                        to fund                           
                        manufacturin                      
                        g of its                          
                        experimental                      
                        vaccine.                          
 June 18  Sinopharm     The Chinese   Early-to-mid stage  [nL4N2DT
                        state-owned   trials              363]
                        company is                        
                        developing                        
                        two                               
                        vaccines,                         
                        one of which                      
                        has shown                         
                        promise in                        
                        humans.                           
 April    BioNTech SE   The German    Being tested in     [nL8N2CI
 30                     drugmaker is  humans in early-    8NW]
                        working with  to mid-stage        
                        Pfizer Inc    trials              
                                to                        
                        make 10-20                        
                        million                           
                        doses of an                       
                        experimental                      
                        vaccine by                        
                        the end of                        
                        2020.                             
 June 10  Moderna Inc   Lonza         Plans to start      [nL8N2DF
                                      late-stage trials   4N7]
                        aims to       in July             
                        speed                             
                        completion                        
                        of two                            
                        commercial                        
                        production                        
                        lines for                         
                        Moderna's                         
                        trial                             
                        COVID-19                          
                        vaccine.                          
 May 22   CanSino       Early         Being tested in a   [nL1N2D4
          Biologics     results       mid-stage trial in  12J]
                        showed the    Wuhan               
                        China-based                       
                        company's                         
                        vaccine is                        
                        safe and                          
                        induces a                         
                        rapid immune                      
                        response.                         
 May 14   GlaxoSmithKl  Partnered     Early stage trials  [nL8N2CW
          ine Plc       with Sanofi   to begin in second  42M]
                        SA            half of 2020        
                        to develop a                      
                        vaccine                           
 June 17  CureVac       The unlisted  Launched            [nL8N2DU
                        German        early-stage human   29Y]
                        biotech       trial.              
                        expects data                      
                        in September                      
                        or October                        
                        and is                            
                        eyeing                            
                        potential                         
                        approval of                       
                        its vaccine                       
                        in mid-2021.                      
 June 4   Inovio        Plans to      Will assess safety  [nL4N2DH
          Pharma        begin human   and effectiveness   2IX]
                        trials of     of the vaccine in   
                        its           40 healthy adults,  
                        potential     and later on        
                        COVID-19      additional 120      
                        vaccine in    people.             
                        South Korea                       
                        later in                          
                        June.                             
 June 11  Sinovac       The           Plans to begin      [nL1N2DO
          Biotech Ltd   China-based   late-stage trials   1DQ]
                        vaccine       in Brazil.          
                        maker has                         
                        released                          
                        positive                          
                        preliminary                       
                        results from                      
                        early-stage                       
                        trials of                         
                        its vaccine.                      
 June 19  Clover        The Chinese   Launched human      [nL4N2DW
          Biopharmaceu  developer     trials.             1WI]
          ticals        expects                           
                        initial                           
                        safety data                       
                        from an                           
                        early-stage                       
                        study in                          
                        August and                        
                        aims to                           
                        begin                             
                        broader                           
                        studies by                        
                        the                               
                        year-end.                         
 June 15  Not           Scientists    Early-stage         [nL8N2DS
          applicable    at Imperial   trials.             5JI]
                        College                           
                        London are                        
                        set to begin                      
                        trials of a                       
                        potential                         
                        coronavirus                       
                        vaccine with                      
                        more than 45                      
                        million                           
                        pounds from                       
                        the UK                            
                        government                        
                        and                               
                        philanthropi                      
                        c donors.                         
 June 21  Not           Researchers   Mid-stage trials.   [nL4N2DY
          applicable    at Institute                      03I]
                        of Medical                        
                        Biology at                        
                        Chinese                           
                        Academy of                        
                        Medical                           
                        Sciences are                      
                        studying                          
                        effectivenes                      
                        s, dose and                       
                        safety of an                      
                        experimental                      
                        vaccine                           
                        candidate.                        
 

 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
