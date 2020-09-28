Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biotechnology

FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds details on Novavax, Inovio and JNJ)
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic,
with 38 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 
    The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human
trials for their vaccine candidates:
 Company                      State of play                                        Development phase 
 Not applicable               Russia completes volunteer recruitment for           Vaccine produced antibody response in all
                              late-stage trials of Sputnik V vaccine, developed    participants in early-stage
                              by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute              trials            
 AstraZeneca                  Some trials of British drugmaker's vaccine have      Late-stage trials             
                              resumed after being voluntarily paused due to an     
                              unexplained illness in a study participant           
 Sinopharm                    Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown      UAE grants emergency approval; late-stage
                              promise in humans                                    trials in Bahrain ongoing 
 Pfizer         and BioNTech  Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in    Expects late-stage data in October, plans to
 SE                           early-stage trials                                   submit for approval immediately              
 Moderna Inc                  On track to produce 20 million doses by end of the   30,000-subject final stage trial began in
                              year                                                 July             
 Sinovac Biotech              CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to     Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia
                              vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff                 
 CanSino Biologics            Early results showed vaccine is safe                 Late-stage trials have begun in Russia
                                                                                               
 Inovio Pharma                U.S. health regulator puts a hold on plans to start  Mid-to-late-stage trials were planned for
                              final trials; FDA seeks more info, including         this month but is currently on hold; Company
                              details on a delivery device used to inject genetic  aims to respond to FDA's queries in
                              material into cells                                  October            
 Chongqing Zhifei Biological  Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has      Mid-stage trial             
 Products                     begun human trials                                   
 Bharat Biotech               Vaccine approved for human trials in India           Early- to mid-stage trials             
 Johnson & Johnson            Has started a late-stage decisive study of a         A 60,000 person late-stage study has begun
                              single-shot COVID-19 vaccine                                     
 Novavax                      Has started late-stage study (10,000 volunteers) in  Late-stage study in UK has begun  
                              UK; Aims to start another late-stage trial with                  
                              30,000 people in U.S. in October                     
 GlaxoSmithKline              Partnered with Sanofi           to develop a         Early-mid stage trials to begin in September
                              vaccine                                                          
 CureVac                      German biotech expects data in September/October     Mid-stage trial             
 Clover Biopharmaceuticals    Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic  Early-stage trials             
                              response group                                       
 Not applicable               Scientists at Imperial College London running        Early-stage trials             
                              trials                                               
 Genexine                     South Korean company has begun human trials          Early-stage trials             
 Not applicable               Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of   Mid-stage trials             
                              Medical Sciences testing a vaccine                   
 Walvax Biotechnology         Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military    Mexico to conduct late-stage trials
                              research institute, have begun                                   
 Medicago                     Studying a plant-based vaccine                       Early-stage trials             
 Cadila Healthcare            Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021      Early-stage trials             
                                                                                   
 Not applicable               University of Queensland began human trials with     Early-stage testing (bit.ly/2Eo5iDg)
                              Australia's CSL         .                            
 Arcturus Therapeutics        Dosed first group of participants in early-stage     Early-stage testing             
          and Duke-NUS        trials                                               
 Osaka University, AnGes,     A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers       Early-stage testing (bit.ly/3gaEiFB)
 Takara Bio                                                                        
 Kentucky Bioprocessing       British American Tobacco          unit expects to    Early-stage testing planned (bit.ly/2BJDU1M)
                              begin trial in 180 adults                            
 Vaxine Pty/Medytox           Expects to start mid-stage trials                    Early-stage testing             
 Medigen Vaccine Biologics    Begins early-stage study in 45 people                Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2XbnAOS)
 Corp/NIAID/Dynavax                                                                
 Merck & Co                   Expects to begin human trials later this year        Early-stage trial planned             
 ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce  Collaborating on a potential shot                    Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2YgDJmo)
 lls                                                                               
 Not applicable               Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins            Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3gsMu35)
                              early-stage trials in 676 participants               
 Merck's unit Themis          Merck's unit started early-stage study in            Early-stage trial that aims to recruit 260
 BIO/Institute                collaboration with Institute Pasteur                 healthy volunteers             
 Pasteur/University of                                                             
 Pittsburg CVR                                                                     
 Not applicable               Rospotrebnadzor, a Russian federal agency, begins    Early-stage trials (bit.ly/2YzhwjH)
                              studying potential vaccine                           
 Research Institute for       Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers aged      Early-mid stage trials (bit.ly/3jOYIFc)
 Biological Safety            18-50                                                
 Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan                                                       
 West China Hospital,         Studying safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of  Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3jK7CUE)
 Sichuan University           vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults          
 Beijing Wantai Biological    Candidate approved by China's National Medical       Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3cmG9FZ)
 Pharmacy/Xiamen University   Products Administration for clinical trials          
                                                                                   
 COVAXX                       Brazilian hospital group DASA to conduct             Early-stage trials in Taiwan             
                              mid/late-stage trials                                
 University Hospital          To begin early stage trials by end of September in   Early-stage studies (bit.ly/3iQTE3i)
 Tuebingen                    36 adults aged 18-75 years                           
 Institute of Biotechnology,  Began early-stage studies of vaccine candidate in    Early-stage studies (bit.ly/2FQy2Wv)
 Academy of                   168 participants                                     
 Military Medical Sciences,                                                        
 PLA of China                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)
