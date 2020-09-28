FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Adds details on Novavax, Inovio and JNJ) Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 38 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates: For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click Company State of play Development phase Not applicable Russia completes volunteer recruitment for Vaccine produced antibody response in all late-stage trials of Sputnik V vaccine, developed participants in early-stage by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute trials AstraZeneca Some trials of British drugmaker's vaccine have Late-stage trials resumed after being voluntarily paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown UAE grants emergency approval; late-stage promise in humans trials in Bahrain ongoing Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Expects late-stage data in October, plans to SE early-stage trials submit for approval immediately Moderna Inc On track to produce 20 million doses by end of the 30,000-subject final stage trial began in year July Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine is safe Late-stage trials have begun in Russia Inovio Pharma U.S. health regulator puts a hold on plans to start Mid-to-late-stage trials were planned for final trials; FDA seeks more info, including this month but is currently on hold; Company details on a delivery device used to inject genetic aims to respond to FDA's queries in material into cells October Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has Mid-stage trial Products begun human trials Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India Early- to mid-stage trials Johnson & Johnson Has started a late-stage decisive study of a A 60,000 person late-stage study has begun single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Novavax Has started late-stage study (10,000 volunteers) in Late-stage study in UK has begun UK; Aims to start another late-stage trial with 30,000 people in U.S. in October GlaxoSmithKline Partnered with Sanofi to develop a Early-mid stage trials to begin in September vaccine CureVac German biotech expects data in September/October Mid-stage trial Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic Early-stage trials response group Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London running Early-stage trials trials Genexine South Korean company has begun human trials Early-stage trials Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Mid-stage trials Medical Sciences testing a vaccine Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military Mexico to conduct late-stage trials research institute, have begun Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine Early-stage trials Cadila Healthcare Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021 Early-stage trials Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials with Early-stage testing (bit.ly/2Eo5iDg) Australia's CSL . Arcturus Therapeutics Dosed first group of participants in early-stage Early-stage testing and Duke-NUS trials Osaka University, AnGes, A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers Early-stage testing (bit.ly/3gaEiFB) Takara Bio Kentucky Bioprocessing British American Tobacco unit expects to Early-stage testing planned (bit.ly/2BJDU1M) begin trial in 180 adults Vaxine Pty/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials Early-stage testing Medigen Vaccine Biologics Begins early-stage study in 45 people Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2XbnAOS) Corp/NIAID/Dynavax Merck & Co Expects to begin human trials later this year Early-stage trial planned ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Collaborating on a potential shot Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2YgDJmo) lls Not applicable Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3gsMu35) early-stage trials in 676 participants Merck's unit Themis Merck's unit started early-stage study in Early-stage trial that aims to recruit 260 BIO/Institute collaboration with Institute Pasteur healthy volunteers Pasteur/University of Pittsburg CVR Not applicable Rospotrebnadzor, a Russian federal agency, begins Early-stage trials (bit.ly/2YzhwjH) studying potential vaccine Research Institute for Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers aged Early-mid stage trials (bit.ly/3jOYIFc) Biological Safety 18-50 Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan West China Hospital, Studying safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3jK7CUE) Sichuan University vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults Beijing Wantai Biological Candidate approved by China's National Medical Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3cmG9FZ) Pharmacy/Xiamen University Products Administration for clinical trials COVAXX Brazilian hospital group DASA to conduct Early-stage trials in Taiwan mid/late-stage trials University Hospital To begin early stage trials by end of September in Early-stage studies (bit.ly/3iQTE3i) Tuebingen 36 adults aged 18-75 years Institute of Biotechnology, Began early-stage studies of vaccine candidate in Early-stage studies (bit.ly/2FQy2Wv) Academy of 168 participants Military Medical Sciences, PLA of China