U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday - Blinken

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden could announce this week Washington’s plan for distributing 80 million coronavirus vaccines globally.

“I want you to know as well that in a few short days ... possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail, the plan that he’s put together to push out 80 million vaccines, around the world,” said Blinken at a gathering at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica. (Reporting Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)