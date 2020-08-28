Company News
August 28, 2020 / 1:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Dozens of countries host clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine candidates

8 Min Read

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - As the race to develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine reaches its final stages,
pharmaceutical companies have started conducting large human trials in different countries. Some countries also have signed
supply deals with the companies.
    Below is a summary of clinical studies taking place in different countries and international efforts to tie-up with
vaccine makers and nations that are ahead in the race.
    
 Country/Region             Coronavirus vaccine trials under way or set to begin   Supply deals
 United States              U.S.-Germany's Pfizer Inc         and BioNTech SE      Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, J&J;
                                     , U.S.' Moderna Inc         , Novavax Inc     UK's AstraZeneca Plc        ; Sanofi SA
                                    , Johnson & Johnson        , Arcturus                   , France and GlaxoSmithKline Plc
                            Therapeutics          and Duke-NUS, Japan's Fujifilm          , UK; in talks with Arcturus
                            Holdings Corp                                          
 United Kingdom             AstraZeneca, Novavax, J&J, Sanofi-GSK                  AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax,
                                                                                   J&J, Sanofi-GSK 
 Canada                     Medicago                                               Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna
 Japan                      Fujifilm Holdings                                      AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech; talks on
                                                                                   with Moderna
 EU                         Trials under way in individual EU countries            Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca;
                                                                                   talks on with J&J, Sanofi-GSK, CureVac
                                                                                   (Germany)    
 India                      Russia's Gamaleya Institute, Bharat Biotech, Cadila    Novavax, AstraZeneca, Serum Institute,
                            Healthcare Ltd                                         through deal with Bill & Melinda Gates
                                                                                   Foundation and international vaccine
                                                                                   alliance GAVI; talks on with Gamaleya
                                                                                   Institute
 Israel                     None                                                   Moderna, Arcturus, AstraZeneca
 Australia                  Novavax                                                AstraZeneca
 South Africa               Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax; in talks with J&J            None
 Mexico                     J&J, China's CanSino Biologics          , Italy's      ReiThera
                            ReiThera, Gamaleya, Sanofi                             
 Brazil                     Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J, China's Sinovac Biotech          AstraZeneca
                                   , Gamaleya Institute                            
 Peru                       J&J, China's Sinopharm                                 None
 Argentina                  Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J, Sinopharm                        None
 Singapore                  None                                                   Arcturus
 China                      Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino                            AstraZeneca
 South Korea                U.S.'s Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc        , Genexine    AstraZeneca, Novavax
                            Inc            , Celltrion Inc            , SK         
                            Bioscience and Green Cross Corp                        
 Russia                     Gamaleya institute, Vector virology institute in       AstraZeneca
                            Siberia, UK's AstraZeneca, China's CanSino Biologics   
 Spain                      J&J                                                    AstraZeneca (through EU)
 Germany                    Pfizer and BionTech, CureVac, J&J                      AstraZeneca (as part of Inclusive
                                                                                   Vaccines Alliance)
 Italy                      ReiThera SrL                                           AstraZeneca (part of IVA)             ,
                                                                                   manufacturing deal with J&J, in talks
                                                                                   with Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna,
                                                                                   BionTech, and J&J
 The Netherlands            J&J                                                    AstraZeneca (part of IVA), in talks with
                                                                                   Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna, BionTech,
                                                                                   and J&J
 France                     Valneva                                                AstraZeneca (part of IVA), in talks with
                                                                                   Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna, BionTech,
                                                                                   and J&J
 Bahrain                    Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG)         None
 United Arab Emirates       Sinopharm's CNBG, Gamaleya institute                   No supply deals, agreement with Israel's
                                                                                   Tera Group for COVID-19 R&D
 Morocco                    Sinopharm's CNBG                                       None
 Indonesia                  Sinovac Biotech Ltd         + state-owned drugmaker    Sinovac Biotech
                            Bio Farma                                              
 Bangladesh                 Sinovac Biotech                                        In talks to hold trial and secure supply
                                                                                   of vaccine developed by India 
 Pakistan                   CanSino Biologics                                      Sinopharm 
 Saudi Arabia               Gamaleya institute, CanSino Biologics                  None
 Belgium                    Johnson & Johnson, CureVac                             AstraZeneca
 The Philippines            Gamaleya institute                                     In talks with Russia and China for supply
                                                                                   of vaccines
 Latin America (excluding   None                                                   AstraZeneca
 Brazil)                                                                           
    

 (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below