FACTBOX-Dozens of countries host clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine candidates

Aug 28 (Reuters) - As the race to develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine reaches its final stages, pharmaceutical companies have started conducting large human trials in different countries. Some countries also have signed supply deals with the companies. Below is a summary of clinical studies taking place in different countries and international efforts to tie-up with vaccine makers and nations that are ahead in the race. Country/Region Coronavirus vaccine trials under way or set to begin Supply deals United States U.S.-Germany's Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, J&J; , U.S.' Moderna Inc , Novavax Inc UK's AstraZeneca Plc ; Sanofi SA , Johnson & Johnson , Arcturus , France and GlaxoSmithKline Plc Therapeutics and Duke-NUS, Japan's Fujifilm , UK; in talks with Arcturus Holdings Corp United Kingdom AstraZeneca, Novavax, J&J, Sanofi-GSK AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax, J&J, Sanofi-GSK Canada Medicago Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Japan Fujifilm Holdings AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech; talks on with Moderna EU Trials under way in individual EU countries Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca; talks on with J&J, Sanofi-GSK, CureVac (Germany) India Russia's Gamaleya Institute, Bharat Biotech, Cadila Novavax, AstraZeneca, Serum Institute, Healthcare Ltd through deal with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI; talks on with Gamaleya Institute Israel None Moderna, Arcturus, AstraZeneca Australia Novavax AstraZeneca South Africa Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax; in talks with J&J None Mexico J&J, China's CanSino Biologics , Italy's ReiThera ReiThera, Gamaleya, Sanofi Brazil Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J, China's Sinovac Biotech AstraZeneca , Gamaleya Institute Peru J&J, China's Sinopharm None Argentina Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J, Sinopharm None Singapore None Arcturus China Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino AstraZeneca South Korea U.S.'s Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc , Genexine AstraZeneca, Novavax Inc , Celltrion Inc , SK Bioscience and Green Cross Corp Russia Gamaleya institute, Vector virology institute in AstraZeneca Siberia, UK's AstraZeneca, China's CanSino Biologics Spain J&J AstraZeneca (through EU) Germany Pfizer and BionTech, CureVac, J&J AstraZeneca (as part of Inclusive Vaccines Alliance) Italy ReiThera SrL AstraZeneca (part of IVA) , manufacturing deal with J&J, in talks with Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna, BionTech, and J&J The Netherlands J&J AstraZeneca (part of IVA), in talks with Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna, BionTech, and J&J France Valneva AstraZeneca (part of IVA), in talks with Sanofi & GSK, CureVac, Moderna, BionTech, and J&J Bahrain Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) None United Arab Emirates Sinopharm's CNBG, Gamaleya institute No supply deals, agreement with Israel's Tera Group for COVID-19 R&D Morocco Sinopharm's CNBG None Indonesia Sinovac Biotech Ltd + state-owned drugmaker Sinovac Biotech Bio Farma Bangladesh Sinovac Biotech In talks to hold trial and secure supply of vaccine developed by India Pakistan CanSino Biologics Sinopharm Saudi Arabia Gamaleya institute, CanSino Biologics None Belgium Johnson & Johnson, CureVac AstraZeneca The Philippines Gamaleya institute In talks with Russia and China for supply of vaccines Latin America (excluding None AstraZeneca Brazil) (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)