Car parts group Valeo strikes deal with unions to allow re-start of operations

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three major trade unions, allowing the company to ensure maximum protection for workers in light of the coronavirus and to allow for a gradual re-start to operations.

“Management and the above organizations have agreed on the conditions for the deployment of enhanced safety measures to ensure maximum protection of employee health, with a view to restarting production activities suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Valeo said in a statement.

“These protective measures, which include daily body temperature checks, mandatory use of masks, and cleaning of workstations at the beginning and end of every shift, go beyond all legal requirements,” it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)