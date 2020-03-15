Venezuela orders 'collective quarantine' in response to coronavirus

CARACAS, March 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday ordered businesses to close and citizens to remain in their homes in six states and the capital of Caracas starting on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Exceptions to the plan he called “collective quarantine” include transport, health and food delivery, Maduro said in a televised broadcast, adding that the total number of confirmed cases rose to 17 from 10. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom, writing by Brian Ellsworth)