Ventas sees slowdown in move-ins to senior housing facilities amid coronavirus pandemic

March 17 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc said on Tuesday it was experiencing a slowdown in move-ins at its senior housing business and that the coronavirus pandemic raises the risk of tenants moving out as it withdrew its 2020 financial forecasts.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the United States has multiplied quickly and has surpassed 4,600 infections and at least 83 deaths.

Elderly care facilities are especially vulnerable to the virus, as evidenced by deaths related to coronavirus reported on Sunday tied to a elderly nursing home in King County, Washington.

The home in King County is not connected with Ventas. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)