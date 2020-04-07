French glass bottle maker Verallia scraps financial guidance

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - French glass bottle maker Verallia, which listed on the stock market last year in one of Europe’s biggest flotations of the time, scrapped its financial guidance on Tuesday due to the hits to business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding lack of visibility, the group withdraws its 2020 annual guidance announced on February 20, 2020,” Verallia said in a statement.

Verallia, which supplies glass containers to brands such as Dom Perignon champagne and chocolate spread maker Nutella, added it had a strong balance sheet that was able to cope with the situation, with 535 million euros ($579 million) in liquidity.