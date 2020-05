June 1 (Reuters) - Property manager Vicinity Centres said on Monday it would raise A$1.2 billion ($799 million) via a security placement to weather the impact on the retail landscape from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would undertake a security purchase plan to raise up to a further A$200 million. ($1 = 1.5020 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)