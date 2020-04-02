Vietnam Airlines to lose $2.12 bln in revenue, cut staff this year

HANOI, April 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines will lose 50 trillion dong ($2.12 billion) in revenue as most of its 106-strong fleet has been grounded due to the coronavirus that has infected 227 people in the Southeast Asian country, state media reported on Thursday.

Up to 10,000 employees, or half the company’s staff, will have to stop working while others’ salaries have been cut, Tuoi Tre newspaper cited the chief executive officer Duong Chi Thanh as saying. ($1 = 23,590 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alison Williams)