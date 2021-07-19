CORRECTED-Vietnam reports 4,195 new coronavirus infections

(Corrects the total deaths in paragraph 2 to 334, not 344)

HANOI, July 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 4,195 new coronavirus infections on Monday, raising the country’s total cases to 58,025, as it battles its worst outbreak so far.

Most of the cases were detected inside quarantine facilities or isolated areas, the health ministry said in a statement. It also reported an additional 80 deaths from over the past 10 days, raising total COVID-19 fatalities to the 334.