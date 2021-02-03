Vietnam reports 37 more local COVID-19 infections, all linked to a factory in Hai Duong

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits stand outside a quarantined building amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Thursday reported 37 more local COVID-19 infections in a fresh outbreak, all linked to a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong, where the coronavirus was first found last week after nearly two months, its health ministry said.

Those cases have been put under quarantine after the virus was detected and has no chance to spread further, the health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi. Vietnam has recorded 1,948 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths.