FILE PHOTO: Customers pay in a corner shop where a plastic divider is installed as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 3,416 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a new record daily increase.

Most of the cases were in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s business hub.