FILE PHOTO: A family wears protective masks as they ride a motorbike in the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported another new record in daily coronavirus infections on Monday, with 2,367 cases, its health ministry said.

The country has reported over 32,000 cases overall, with 123 deaths.