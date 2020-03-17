Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Malaysia and France due to coronavirus

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines said on Monday it will suspend its flights to France and Malaysia due to the coronavirus, which has forced several countries to close their borders to control its spread.

The national carrier will halt services between Vietnam and France starting March 17 until further notice, it said in a statement.

While flights between Vietnam and Malaysia will be suspended from March 18-31 because of the Malaysian government’s temporary border closure announcement, it added. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)