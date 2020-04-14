CORRECTED-Vietnam says domestic flights will remain suspended

(Corrects the day in lead to Tuesday, not Wednesday)

HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s civil aviation authority (CAAV) said on Tuesday that domestic flights would remain suspended, after airlines announced they were set to resume after the expiry of a government order for 15 days of social distancing.

“In order to strictly implement social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus, airlines are not allowed to sell tickets for flights from April 16,” the CAAV said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)