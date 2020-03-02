Vietnam to suspend visa-free travel for Italians over coronavirus concerns

HANOI, March 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam will temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Italians from Tuesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, the government said.

“The government of Vietnam has decided to temporarily suspend visa exemption for citizens from Italy from March 3 amid fast rising COVID-19 infections in the European country,” the government said in a news release on Monday.

Vietnam said on Friday it would suspend visa-free travel for South Koreans starting on Saturday, Feb. 29, amid concerns about the coronavirus spreading. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)