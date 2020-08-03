Healthcare
August 3, 2020 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vietnam PM says early Aug 'decisive time' to avert large-scale virus spread

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday that early August would a decisive period for preventing a large-scale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a reemergence of the virus after more than three months.

“We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicentres, especially those in Danang,” VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, referring to the city where the virus reappeared recently.

“Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale.”

Phuc said this current wave of infection could have a more “critical impact” than the previous one and ordered officials to both contain the spread and maintain supply chains, the report said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below