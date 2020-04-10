Vietnam PM approves export of 400,000 tonnes of rice for April

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam will resume rice exports from this month, a government statement said on Friday, after the government last month announced a ban on rice exports to make sure the country has sufficient food to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to export 400,000 tonnes of rice in April, according to the statement seen by Reuters.

Phuc told the ministry to work out another plan for exports in May and submit it to the government by April 25, the statement said.