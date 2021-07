FILE PHOTO: Signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has licensed a local company to import 5 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Friday.

The reports did not say when the vaccines would arrive.