FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry is negotiating with India to secure 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, the country’s government said in a statement on Tuesday.