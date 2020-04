HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s biggest listed firm Vingroup said on Friday it will produce ventilators for the Southeast Asian country’s fight against the new coronavirus that has infected 233 people there.

The company has entered into a licence agreement with Medtronic for its ventilator production, the company said in a statement, adding that it can produce up to 55,000 units a month. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)