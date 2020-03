HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - Several banks in Vietnam have seen their bad debt ratios rise as their clients face liquidity issues due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Vietnamese government said on Friday.

In a news release, the government said 23 local credit institutes had reported combined loans worth 926 trillion dong - or 14.27% of their total lending - had been “affected by the COVID-19 outbreak”. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by John Stonestreet)