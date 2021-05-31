UPDATE 1-Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi

(Adds detail)

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country’s effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

Monday’s announcement made no mention of domestic flights. Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.

“The suspension will be in place until the end of June 7,” the government said in a statement, noting that outbound flights from the city’s Noi Bai International Airport were not subject to the suspension.

After successfully containing COVID-19 for most of last year, infections in Vietnam have risen since late April, accounting for more than half of the total 7,236 registered cases among its population of 98 million. It still has one of the world’s lowest caseloads, while there have been a total of 47 deaths reported so far.

Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City, which began social distancing measures for 15 days starting on Monday, had also suspended inbound flights to its Tan Son Nhat Airport since Thursday last week, the statement said.

Under the restrictions in the city, public gatherings of more than 10 are banned, while those aged over 60 are advised to stay indoors and some business activities have been halted.