Vietnam can produce 5.72 mln surgical masks a day -government statement

HANOI, April 9 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese government said on Thursday the Southeast Asian country can produce 5.72 million surgical masks a day to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 70 surgical mask producers in Vietnam that can also produce 40,000 N95 masks a day, the government said in a statement on its website.

There are also 40 firms capable of producing 7 million fabric masks per day, it said, adding that they had exported 7 million masks during the pandemic. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Jason Neely)