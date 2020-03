HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam is considering cutting policy rates to support domestic economic activities hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The move would “help credit institutions to have cheaper funds to support firms hit by COVID-19,” the central bank’s deputy governor Dao Minh Tu said in the statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by John Stonestreet)