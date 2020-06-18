Vietnam in talks to ease entry for visitors from China, South Korea, Japan

HANOI, June 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam is holding talks aimed at easing the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into the country after restrictions on foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“The resumption of travel must be based on strict disease prevention measures,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement.

Hang said Vietnam intended to initially ease entry for business visitors and skilled personnel returning to work in Vietnam, adding that Vietnamese should also be able to work in these countries. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)