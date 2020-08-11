Vietnam reports 16 new coronavirus infections, 1 death

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday reported 16 more COVID-19 infections and one new death, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 863, of which 16 have been fatalities.

Most of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late in July after Vietnam had been more than three months without domestic transmission.

The health ministry said more than 165,000 people are being quarantined in the country, in government facilities, hospitals and in private residences. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)