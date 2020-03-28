Vietnam reports rise of 11 coronavirus cases to 174 - health ministry

HANOI, March 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported an additional 11 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 174.

Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling an influx of imported cases from overseas citizens and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.

There are 1,729 suspected cases in the country, it said, and 35,808 tests have been carried out in Vietnam. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Mark Potter)