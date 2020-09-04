UK pilot union to talk to Virgin Atlantic, hopes to avoid more redundancies

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - UK pilot union BALPA on Friday said it would hold discussions with Virgin Atlantic next week in the hope of avoiding any further pilot redundancies in light of the completion of its rescue deal.

Virgin Atlantic is preparing to cut more than 1,000 jobs after seeing a slower-than-expected recovery in international demand for air travel, Sky News reported on Thursday, after a court gave a go ahead to its restructuring plan earlier this week.

“Our reps are meeting with Virgin next week and I am hopeful that we will find a way through to avoid any further pilot redundancies,” said Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary.

“Every single job lost to this crisis is a tragedy and we are doing everything we can to mitigate job losses across the board.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey)