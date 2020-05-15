Healthcare
May 15, 2020 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE-Virgin Atlantic won't restart flights until August if UK introduces quarantine - source

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic will not be able to resume passenger flights until August at the earliest if Britain introduces a 14 day quarantine for travellers, according to a source at the airline.

British government ministers have said they plan a quarantine for most international travellers in the coming weeks, though they have provided few details.

Virgin Atlantic has grounded passenger flights as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted travel restrictions and slashed demand to fly all around the world. Without a quarantine policy, flights could resume in July, the source said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)

