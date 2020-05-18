Bankruptcy News
May 18, 2020 / 12:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BGH, Bain, Indigo Partners, Cyrus Capital make Virgin Australia shortlist- source

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SYDNEY May 18 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrators have short-listed potential buyers BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The airline’s administrators expected to receive as many as eight non-binding indicative offers from potential buyers before a submission deadline on Friday.

Binding offers for the airline are due on June 12. The company entered voluntary administration last month owing creditors nearly A$7 billion ($4.50 billion).

The shortlisted bidders were first named by The Australian Financial Review.

$1 = 1.5567 Australian dollars Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Paulina Duran and Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

