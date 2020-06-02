Virgin Australia administator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrator said on Tuesday it had selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners as the final bidders for the country’s second-biggest airline.

Administrator Deloitte said they had been selected from five non-binding proposals received on Friday.

The others that had lodged proposals included BGH Capital, Indigo Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, Reuters had previously reported. (Reporting by Jamie Freed, Scott Murdoch and Paulina Duran; Editing by Kim Coghill)