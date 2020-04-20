Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it entered voluntary administration to recapitalise the business and emerge in a stronger financial position after being battered by the coronavirus crisis and a high debt load.

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrator, the airline said in a statement.

Virgin added that the current management team led by chief executive Paul Scurrah would continue to run the business and it would still operate scheduled domestic and international flights. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)