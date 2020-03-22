Virgin Australia plans to cut more domestic flights as travel restrictions tighten

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Monday it expected to make a “material reduction” in its domestic capacity after the Australian government advised against non-essential domestic travel and some states tightened travel restrictions.

Australia’s No. 2 airline said more information would be provided in the coming days.

Virgin last week had said it would ground all international flights and cut its domestic capacity in half as travel demand plunges due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Daniel Wallis)